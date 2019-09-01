Superfan Tango claims he has been escorted out of second Sheffield Wednesday game in a row

Tango, real name Paul Gregory, says he was told to leave Hillsborough Stadium just after half-time yesterday during the Owls' 2-1 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

This comes just days after being escorted from Rotherham United’s New York Stadium during Wednesday's 1-0 defeat of the Millers in the Carabao Cup.

Owls fan Tango being removed removed from the New York Stadium in Rotherham. Picture: Steve Ellis

In reference to yesterday's alleged incident, he claimed he had just helped a lad back to his place in the disabled section and was on his way back to his seat in the Kop when 'about 10 stewards' descended on him.

Tango, famed for watching the Owls shirtless home and away whatever the weather, said: "I was flabbergasted .They didn't really give me a reason why I had to leave - I'm clearly just not their cup of tea.

"I did not do anything different than I've been doing for the last 30 years.

"You pay top dollar to go and watch a football match but then you don't get treated like a human being. I'm getting really disillusioned with it."

He added that he was attending the game with his girlfriend's sister who also got told to leave.

Tango's girlfriend was with him when he attended the Rotherham game earlier in the week and she was also escorted out, apparently because he failed to sit down when told to do so by the stewards.

He claimed on both occasions that the women were treated heavy-handedly by the stewards, adding: "It was all just really unnecessary."

Tango has had a season ticket at Hillsborough since 1979 and attends every game despite living in Oxley, Wolverhampton.