An Open All Hours superfan is leading calls for the shop where the iconic Doncaster sitcom was filmed to be turned into a tourist attraction after being put up for sale for £150,000.

The Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue was the setting for Arkwright’s famous corner shop, with comedy legends Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason filming the show there during the 1970s and 80s before a revamped updated show Still Open All Hours followed in the 2010s.

Bids are now being sought for the property – and Wayne Burton, a huge fan of the series wants to keep memories of the much-loved sitcom alive and has called for the building to be turned into a real shop paying tribute to the show.

He said: “It would be great to transform Arkwrights into a real shop with a gift shop and coffee shop at the rear.

Open All Hours superfan Wayne Burton wants Arkwight's shop to be preserved to become a tourist attraction.

"It could be a real working shop and a tourist attraction for fans far and wide and a hub for the local residents of the area.

"It could be something like the shops they have in Beamish where the people serving actually play the role of the times – but in this case Arkwright and Granville, maybe with a hologram performance for visiting fans to bring Arkwright back to life, like they do with dead pop stars."

He added: “I guess it’s just a pipe dream of mine – I want to save the shop from getting into the wrong hands and save it from either been knocked down or turned into a house or turned into anything else other than it should be.

"It’s a British institution and would bring in tourists from all over to Doncaster.

"Doncaster could lose a national treasure forever.

"I was brought up on those streets and saw every episode being filmed from 1976 to 1985.

"I was friends with Ronnie Barker as he took to me as a kid - he gave me 10p for sweets every morning as I was on my way to school and also used to give me boxes of fruit and veg to take home when the BBC was refreshing the stock at the front of Arkwright’s shop.”

Wayne returned to Doncaster between 2013 and 2018 for the filming of Still Open All Hours – and after befriending the stars of the show, was invited to watch interior scenes filmed at studios in London.

He added: “It’s in my blood and I’d hate to see anything bad happen to the shop.

"It should be Arkwrights and it should be protected and have a blue plaque on it and give it the recognition it deserves.

"Doncaster Council should be ashamed for not giving it protection. I just felt I had to try to do something to try and save it as it was my childhood.

"I even landed a small part in a documentary about Open All Hours.

"I want to save that buiding and keep it to how it should be – an attraction for fans and a shop for the locals but most of all, turn Arkwrights into a real living and breathing thing.”

In 2008, the Beautique building, which campaigners had previously saved from demolition, went up for auction but failed to meet its reserve price.

It is now listed for bidding once again from 15 October, with a guide price of £150,000.

Running between 1973 and 1985, Arkwright also acted as a reluctant father figure to his nephew and delivery boy, Granville, played by Jason.

The series was revived as Still Open All Hours from 2013 to 2019 with Granville running the shop.

Pugh Auctions said the property comprised a commercial unit used as a hairdressers and two self-contained flats above.