Sunday Times rich list: South Yorkshire born energy CEO is 13th richest in UK after amassing another £7bn
The Doncaster born director of a US chemicals company has become the 13th richest person in the UK – up from 82nd last year.
The richest people in the Sheffield region have been announced with the release of The Sunday Times Rich List, an annual ranking of who is worth the most in the UK – and how much their wealth has risen by.
But the most astonishing climb is Andy Currie, director of US chemicals and energy giant Ineos. The Doncaster born co-founder has always topped the list for the Sheffield area, coming 82nd on the list with a fortune of £2bn in 2022. But in the new ranking, Mr Currie has grown his wealth by an eyewatering £7bn up to £9.2bn – making him the new 13th richest person in England.
Ineos’ massive growth is owed to the climb in energy prices following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Sunday Times Rich List reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain every year. This year, 171 billionaires have been recorded in the UK, with a combined wealth of £683.856bn.
See our gallery below for the other entries to grace The Sunday Times Rich List below, including the developer of Meadowhall and the Duke of Devonshire, best known as the owner of Chatsworth House.