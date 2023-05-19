The Doncaster born director of a US chemicals company has become the 13th richest person in the UK – up from 82nd last year.

The richest people in the Sheffield region have been announced with the release of The Sunday Times Rich List, an annual ranking of who is worth the most in the UK – and how much their wealth has risen by.

But the most astonishing climb is Andy Currie, director of US chemicals and energy giant Ineos. The Doncaster born co-founder has always topped the list for the Sheffield area, coming 82nd on the list with a fortune of £2bn in 2022. But in the new ranking, Mr Currie has grown his wealth by an eyewatering £7bn up to £9.2bn – making him the new 13th richest person in England.

Ineos’ massive growth is owed to the climb in energy prices following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Sunday Times Rich List reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain every year. This year, 171 billionaires have been recorded in the UK, with a combined wealth of £683.856bn.

See our gallery below for the other entries to grace The Sunday Times Rich List below, including the developer of Meadowhall and the Duke of Devonshire, best known as the owner of Chatsworth House.

1 . Lord Kirkham - 155th place, fortune worth £1.14bn Lord Kirkham, from Doncaster, made his fortune in furniture with the creation of DFS and other investments. Although he later sold the British brand, he remains a billionaire. This year, his fortune of £1.14bn lands him as the 155th wealthiest estate in the UK, up from 158th in 2022.

2 . Paul Sykes - 226th place, fortune worth £775m Another Sheffield institute to appear on the 2023 wealthiest persons list is Paul Sykes, who made his fortune in property as part of the Highstone Group and is the developer of Meadowhall. With an estate worth £775m, he is the 226th richest person in the UK - a dip down from 212 in 2022.

3 . The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire Appearing next on the list is The Duke of Devonshire, Peregrine Cavendish – best known as the owner of Chatsworth House just a few miles outside Sheffield in North Derbyshire. The Duke's wealth has increased by £5m in 2023 and has grown to £905m, ranking him as 183rd on the list of wealthiest people, up from 191st in 2022. His fortune comes from land and art, with the Duke having a major art collection which includes work by iconic figures in the world of art such as da Vinci and Rembrandt.