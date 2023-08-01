The team at the Sheffield office of award-winning international game creators Sumo Digital have launched a year of support for St Luke’s Hospice with a £500 donation.

Sumo Digital was launched in Sheffield in 2003 and now has offices around the UK and in India, Poland, Czech Republic and Canada.

And with the 500 staff at the Sheffield office now being given increased opportunities for remote working, the first St Luke’s fundraiser was a sale of unwanted office furniture.

“We’re so proud to be partnering with St Luke’s and raising vital funds to support the amazing work it does right here in Sheffield,” said Joe White, Studio Engagement lead at Sumo Sheffield.

The Sumo furniture sale raised £500 for St Luke's

“Since the start of 2020, we’ve been able to offer all of our staff at Sumo Sheffield the opportunity to work remotely and it’s great to see that as a result, our pre-loved furniture has found a new life and raised money to make a difference.”

St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “Sumo Digital is a Sheffield-born business with a truly international reputation and we are delighted that they have chosen to partner us over the next 12 months.

“Their sale of furniture fits in completely with the St Luke’s philosophy of sustainability and care for the environment.

