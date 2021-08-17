Suicide bereavement group to launch in South Yorkshire

The group will meet on the second Tuesday of every month at the Temperance Hall, Pitt Street, Barnsley to help people in Rotherham and northern Sheffield by providing a safe environment to share their feelings and to meet others in a similar situation.

It was ready to launch in June 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic, it was not possible.

However, due to the lifting of Government restrictions, the group was given the go-ahead by Head Office last week and will launch on Tuesday, September 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group will meet at the Temperance Hall, Pitt Street, in Barnsley.

The group will be led by volunteers including local author Jonathan Lee, aged 47 from Wilthorpe, Barnsley and Beth Deakin, 30 from Goldthorpe, Barnsley, as well as Sarah Bedford and Emma Atack.

Jonathan said: “It has been a long time coming getting the group off the ground, and throughout the last eighteen months, we have seen a flood of enquiries from people recently bereaved. We have had to reassure so many people that the group will launch and help is available.”

Beth Deakin, who runs community group Project 14, which raises awareness of mental health issues, and was established in memory of her friend, Ashley Salkeld who sadly took his own life, said: “since losing Ashley, I have seen the importance of promoting support for mental health and wellbeing services and suicide prevention.

“SOBs have been an important part of my grieving process, and I am really passionate about bringing their ethos to Barnsley.”