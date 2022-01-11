'Strong' Sheffield mum and former dinner lady is remembered after losing battle with cancer, aged 70

Jean and John Pashley.

Jean Pashley moved to Sheffield as a teenager in 1967 after her family made the long journey from Burma to England in 1964 and had to learn a whole new way of life.

She met her husband John in 1972, at a works Christmas party, when he was a lorry driver and she worked for Viners cutlery.

They married in 1974 and had two sons, living together in Shiregreen for more than 25 years.

Jean Pashley and her family moved to England from Burma

Her youngest son James Pashley said: “It must have been a crazy transition for my mum’s family when they arrived in England.

"My dad always jokes that when he met her for the first time, she thought she was meeting somebody else, but it was him that turned up.”

In later years Jean worked on the catering staff at the Northern General Hospital and as a dinner lady, most recently at Firth Park school.

Life revolved around her close knit family, and she became renowned for her famous spicy Burmese lamb and okra curry. She was also a massive fan of Elvis.

Jean Pashley.

James, paying tribute, added: “She was a very strong person. Everything she did was for her family and she would sacrifice things herself to make sure that we had what we needed.

"It was her curry that she was known for – people would always ask when she was making it again! She had always made them and towards the end of her life we would take it in turns to make them for each other.

"I want her to be remembered as someone who treasured her family and did everything she could for them, she was very strong willed and an amazing gran.”

Jean battled cancer for eight years and it spread to her liver in late 2021. She died at St Luke’s Hospice in Whirlow on December 28, and will be laid to rest in a small family funeral next week.

James added: “The hospice staff were amazing, from the moment she got in there. “They did everything they could to help and were so respectful. It is amazing especially as they rely on charitable donations.

"Mum’s sister Pearl also went above and beyond to make sure she was comfortable at the end.”