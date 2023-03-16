One of the biggest general strike protest marches in Sheffield’s recent history descended on the city centre today.

At least 1,000 trade union members carrying placards and banners wound through the Steel City in a march organized by the TUC in a nearly-universal demand for better wages, better working conditions – and less feet-dragging in reaching an agreement.

The massive rally was perhaps the first ever in the city to see combined action by some of the unions present, including NEU, UCU, RMT and GMB Health.

Educators from the National Education Union and the University & College Union in particular were out in force. More than a dozen schools made themselves known with banners carried by staff, including King Edward VII, Tapton, Handsworth Grange and Birley Spa Primary Academy.

Secretary for the Sheffield TUC Martin Mayer spoke to the crowd from the steps of City Hall. He said: “This is much more than just about pay, it is about the future. It’s about what sort of society we want to be.

"The priority is pay but it is also about wanting a better government and society, and the trade union movement is absolutely part of that.”

