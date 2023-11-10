Strictly Come Dancing Live: Three celebrities announced for Sheffield Arena show and how to get tickets
Strictly Come Dancing Live bosses have announced the first three celebrities to appear live at Sheffield Arena in January
Strictly Come Dancing Live is set to take to the stage at the Utilita Arena in the city on January 23, as part of a national tour.
And the Sheffield shows will include Ellie Leach, Angele Rippon and Layton Williams, it has been announced this morning.
Ellie Leach is a former Coronation Street actress; Angela Rippon is a famous former news reader; and Layton Williams is a singer and actor who has starred in Bad Education and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
All three celebs, part of the current series of the BBC’s hit Saturday and Sunday night show, will don their dancing shoes in January and take to the road dazzling arena audiences up and down the country.
They will be joined by Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood who are returning to their judging seats, and tour host, It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Ellie Leach said: "I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true and now, I will get to be on the tour as well! I can’t wait for January to experience it all over again – it’s going to be a blast."
Angela Rippon said: "Having really challenged myself on the TV show over the last seven weeks, it's going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year. From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 – I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey."
Layton Williams said: "The Strictly tour means more sequins - lots and lots of sequins! I couldn't think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can't wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey."
Audiences at the Arena will get to vote on who wins a trophy at the end of the show.
Each performance will have a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage.
Tickets for the Arena shows on Tuesday January 23, 2024, 2.30pm and 7.30pm performances, are now sale and available from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.