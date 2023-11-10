Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strictly Come Dancing Live bosses have announced the first three celebrities to appear live at Sheffield Arena in January

Strictly Come Dancing Live is set to take to the stage at the Utilita Arena in the city on January 23, as part of a national tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Sheffield shows will include Ellie Leach, Angele Rippon and Layton Williams, it has been announced this morning.

Angela Rippon, Layton Williams and Ellie Leach will appear at Sheffield Arena for Strictly Come Dancing Live. Picture: Sheffield Arena

Ellie Leach is a former Coronation Street actress; Angela Rippon is a famous former news reader; and Layton Williams is a singer and actor who has starred in Bad Education and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

All three celebs, part of the current series of the BBC’s hit Saturday and Sunday night show, will don their dancing shoes in January and take to the road dazzling arena audiences up and down the country.

They will be joined by Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood who are returning to their judging seats, and tour host, It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Ellie Leach said: "I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true and now, I will get to be on the tour as well! I can’t wait for January to experience it all over again – it’s going to be a blast."

Angela Rippon said: "Having really challenged myself on the TV show over the last seven weeks, it's going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year. From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 – I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey."

Layton Williams said: "The Strictly tour means more sequins - lots and lots of sequins! I couldn't think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can't wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey."

Audiences at the Arena will get to vote on who wins a trophy at the end of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each performance will have a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage.