Scottish SPCA said the lorry began its journey in Barnsley, then travelled to North Berwick, Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow, before the driver discovered the cat on board at Bridge of Weir.

The stowaway cat, which they named 'Maverick', has been in their care since June 14, but due to his extreme nervousness, they have been unable to locate his microchip.

Scottish SPCA centre manager, Judy Button, said: “The cat is a tabby and white coloured male, who we have named Maverick!

The stowaway cat has been named 'Maverick' by the rescuers. Picture by Scottish SPCA

“There’s no way to know which stop he got on the lorry at, he could have come from anywhere.

“Maverick is extremely nervous, so we have been unable to get close enough to locate a microchip.

“His nervousness leads us to think he is a house cat, but we are unsure as he could have gotten into the lorry while he was exploring as an outdoor cat. Either way we are sure someone will be missing him.

“Thankfully Maverick is now safe at our centre, but we are desperate to find his owner.”

The SPCA calls on anyone with knowledge of or who recognises the cat to come forward so that he can be reunited with his owner.