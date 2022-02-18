The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for some parts of the UK, with the storm expected to bring extremely strong winds and continued disruption for much of the country.

In Sheffield, yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued, with the Met Office forecasting gusts of up to 60mph this afternoon.

Business comparison experts at Bionic have pulled together some emergency guidance for anyone who may be affected.

A fallen tree near Waterloo in London, as Storm Eunice hits the UK. Picture date: Friday February 18, 2022. PA Photo. A rare red weather warning - the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely - has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge. See PA story WEATHER Storms. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

So what do you need in case of an emergency?

Portable charger - ensure that essential electric items like your phone still have charge. You’ll need to be able to alert others that your power has gone off and that you may need assistance. You’ll want to call your electricity supplier first, and then check in with neighbours and family.

Water bottles - Ensure that you keep some bottled water or purified water for emergencies. If your taps aren’t running clean water due to a tank failure, and you aren’t within a short distance of a shop, it’s important to have essentials to stay hydrated.

Matches, lighters, candles and flashlights - These are an essential to ensure you are able to light your home and not have any accidents. If you are relying on a flashlight, ensure that you have the correct batteries to keep it working.

Cash - You won’t be able to make any online transactions, especially if your phone has already died. Make sure that you have some cash to hand in case of emergencies.

Install fibre-optic broadband - Fibre-optic cables are not as susceptible to some of the more severe weather conditions that the UK sees compared to cable internet, meaning it helps to minimise outages, especially in rural areas.

How to keep your home safe from burglaries?

But what do you need to do to keep your home safe and secure from burglaries if you have to leave during a power outage?

First, it is advisable to close all the windows and lock doors before leaving the house as no power means the burglar alarm may not work properly.

“If possible, use a portable music device like a bluetooth speaker to play music in your home while you’re gone,” says Bionic.

"This will create the illusion that someone is still in, and may deter burglars from entering. Do not allow candles to stay burning while you aren’t in as this poses a serious fire hazard.

“You should also leave one or two light switches on. This way, if the power comes back on while you’re out of the house, a burglar will assume that someone is still in your house.”

Homeowners are also urged to turn off all electrical appliances at the switch to avoid causing a fire if power suddenly comes back on.

What if the boiler stops working?

If the boiler has gone off, sometimes a simple reset is all that's needed - the boiler reset button should be somewhere on the front control panel.

Check your boiler manual and follow the instructions if the reset button cannot be located.