Molson Coors Beverage Company said it has sealed a three-year deal with the League One football club.

The deal sees the UK’s bestselling lager Carling, Sharp’s Cold River Cider and Stones Bitter, which was first brewed in Sheffield in 1948, offered at all public bars and hospitality areas in the 40,000-seater venue.

Modern European-style lager Madri Excepcional is also to be offered in the stadium’s hospitality suites.

The Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced that it has reached an agreement with Sheffield Wednesday FC to work together for the next three years.

The rights include advertising placements on bar and pitch perimeter LED hoardings.

Liam Dooley, chief operating officer at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, said: “It’s brilliant to be working with the team at Molson Coors.

"We are very happy to offer our fans the opportunity to see huge brands they know and love alongside local beers on the concourse, and the initial sales look fantastic across our kiosks and hospitality areas.

"We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Molson Coors.”

Richard Hawthorn, regional on-trade director at Molson Coors, said: “Sheffield Wednesday is a club steeped in history and has a legacy as one of England’s most recognisable footballing brands.

"That makes agreeing this partnership all the more special for us and we can’t wait to help the fans cheer on the Owls in their bid for promotion this season.