Stocksbridge Park Steels are set to become charity partners with Stocksbridge Food Bank in an agreement which will help families across north Sheffield.

Stocksbridge Park Steels hand money raised by the club during the Christmas Food Bank Drive to Ian Lucraft. Pictured from L-R, Stocksbridge Park Steels Commercial Director Roger Gissing; Methodist Minister for Stocksbridge, Crane Moor and Green Moor Ian Lucraft; Stocksbridge Park Steels mascot Sammy the Fox and Stocksbridge Park Steels Chairman Graham Furness.

After successful food and cash donation campaigns over the last two Christmas periods, Stocksbridge Park Steels FC is delighted to announce that Stocksbridge Foodbank will become the clubs charity partner on an ongoing basis.

This arrangement recognises the fact that food poverty is not confined to the festive period and so both parties will continue to explore a range of projects intended to benefit disadvantaged people in the local community. Over £2,000 has been raised across the last two years during the club’s food bank drives.

Park Steels commercial director, Roger Gissing, commented: “After two very successful Christmas campaigns, the club has decided to officially adopt the Stocksbridge Food Bank as our charity partner.

“As a club we have been focusing our activities around helping the community and becoming a hub that the community can be proud of and be an active part of.

“With the exciting plans the Food Bank are looking to develop it’s a great chance for us both to bring a project together, and help the community in many ways.”