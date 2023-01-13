News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Stocksbridge Park Steels Football Club pledges to help Sheffield food bank

Stocksbridge Park Steels are set to become charity partners with Stocksbridge Food Bank in an agreement which will help families across north Sheffield.

By Megan Cooke
4 minutes ago
Stocksbridge Park Steels hand money raised by the club during the Christmas Food Bank Drive to Ian Lucraft. Pictured from L-R, Stocksbridge Park Steels Commercial Director Roger Gissing; Methodist Minister for Stocksbridge, Crane Moor and Green Moor Ian Lucraft; Stocksbridge Park Steels mascot Sammy the Fox and Stocksbridge Park Steels Chairman Graham Furness.
Stocksbridge Park Steels hand money raised by the club during the Christmas Food Bank Drive to Ian Lucraft. Pictured from L-R, Stocksbridge Park Steels Commercial Director Roger Gissing; Methodist Minister for Stocksbridge, Crane Moor and Green Moor Ian Lucraft; Stocksbridge Park Steels mascot Sammy the Fox and Stocksbridge Park Steels Chairman Graham Furness.

After successful food and cash donation campaigns over the last two Christmas periods, Stocksbridge Park Steels FC is delighted to announce that Stocksbridge Foodbank will become the clubs charity partner on an ongoing basis.

This arrangement recognises the fact that food poverty is not confined to the festive period and so both parties will continue to explore a range of projects intended to benefit disadvantaged people in the local community. Over £2,000 has been raised across the last two years during the club’s food bank drives.

Hide Ad

Park Steels commercial director, Roger Gissing, commented: “After two very successful Christmas campaigns, the club has decided to officially adopt the Stocksbridge Food Bank as our charity partner.

Most Popular

“As a club we have been focusing our activities around helping the community and becoming a hub that the community can be proud of and be an active part of.

Hide Ad

“With the exciting plans the Food Bank are looking to develop it’s a great chance for us both to bring a project together, and help the community in many ways.”

Ian Lucraft, the Methodist minister for Stocksbridge, Crane Moor and Green Moor, added: “These developments include a new Community Food Hub on Cedar Road which is in the process of being negotiated. This will have a community shop alongside the Food Bank and a community café. We are very excited by these developments.”

SheffieldStocksbridge