Step into your walking shoes and get set for St Luke's Hospice's Sheffield Night Strider 2021

Lucy Green and Jamie Munro of St Luke’s Hospice

Night Strider is the popular St Luke’s Hospice charity spectacular, now in its seventh year, that sees supporters heading off on either a 10k or walking half marathon challenge.

In 2020 the event went virtual for the first time as supporters did their own lockdown walks, following Government Covid-19 guidelines.

And it’s safety first this year too as participants are again encouraged to choose their own 10k or half marathon route on Saturday, October 2.

The Night Strider virtual challenge - sponsored by Pricecheck and Gripple - is free to enter, with a medal for everybody who finishes the challenge and returns their sponsorship money.

Everybody who signs up will also have the chance to buy a Night Strider T shirt for just £5 - while stocks last.

“Night Strider is a great event for the whole family to be a part of,” said St Luke’s Projects and Events Coordinator Rachel Spofforth.

“This year we’re asking you to set your own 10k or half marathon course and hopefully get family and friends to join you in the challenge - always following all the latest guidance on social distancing and health safety.”

St Luke’s would like to see as many people as possible complete their challenge on Night Strider day, Saturday, October 2, though it will be possible to take part throughout the rest of the month.

“What we want more than anything is to keep the spirit of Night Strider alive until we can all meet up again, hopefully in 2022,” said Rachel.

“Night Strider is always a massive success and this year we need all our walkers to encourage their family and friends to give as much support as possible.

“Raising £97 in sponsorship could contribute towards a family who has recently lost a loved one receiving two hours of our specialised bereavement support.

“If you were to raise £227 you could contribute towards a visit by our community nurses, delivering vital care and pain relief to patients when needed, in the comfort of their own homes.

“And fundraising £633 could go towards 24 hours of specialist palliative care for a patient on our In Patient Centre. “