Devastated family and friends of a ‘kind-hearted’ Sheffield man who died unexpectedly on Christmas Eve have joined forces to raise money to buy and install a defibrillator at his favourite pub.

Stefan Elliott died peacefully in his sleep in December of last year, aged 43. Driven by grief, his loved ones, along with the team at The Banner Cross pub on Ecclesall Road, where Stefan used to work, immediately sprung into action organising a fundraising drive so his memory would live on.

A JustGiving page and fundraising events saw more than £4,200 donated, and Stefan’s family decided to use the money to fund a new defibrillator which has now been installed outside the pub for free by Earls Electrical Installations, alongside a plaque for Stefan. All left over funds were donated to local mental health charities, including Mind.

Stefan, a father, brother, and son, was described by loved ones as an “amazing person”, with a “heart of gold”. The former pupil of Silverdale School was a big Sheffield Wednesday fan, who lived on Ecclesall Road and worked at Sheffield City Council before his tragic passing.

'Heart of gold' Stefan Elliott tragically passed away on Christmas Eve of last year.

His brother, Lewis Elliott, aged 41, from Ecclesall, said: “Losing Stefan has been absolutely devastating for me, my parents, Stefan’s daughter and step-son and the rest of our family and friends. It was such a shock but immediately we knew we wanted to do something to remember him by and the defibrillator just felt right as it would be available to the wider community if ever needed.

“Sophie [Turner] and the team at The Banner Cross have been absolutely amazing and done so much to support us including organising a fundraising night at the pub and even providing the venue for Stefan’s wake. We can’t thank them enough.

“We also just want to say thank you to everyone who donated and all the support we have received as a family. Stefan was such a loveable and kind-hearted person and is so missed by us all. It helps to know that the community he lived and grew up in now has this defibrillator as part of his legacy.”