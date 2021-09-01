Steel’s coming home - University of Sheffield hosts international steel conference Eurosteel 2021

Feature on Sheffield Forgemasters....23rd April 2018 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Eurosteel 2021 sees over 500 delegates from academia and industry come together to discuss how research and innovation can help to tackle some of the major challenges facing the constructional steel industry.

Usually held as a physical conference, this year’s event will be held online to make it easier for delegates to participate from across the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

The conference has previously been hosted by some of Europe’s most famous cities, such as Copenhagen, Naples, Budapest and Prague. Now, this year the event will see Sheffield take centre stage - the spiritual home of steel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s conference is focused on helping academia and industry learn from each other through a series of sessions held over the course of three days. The conference will see structural steel researchers meet with designers and fabricators to discuss some of the biggest problems facing the industry and how research can help.

The University of Sheffield is one of the UK’s biggest and best engineering universities with a particular strength in steel research. Sheffield’s Faculty of Engineering is a major driver of research and innovation, including one of the UK’s leading research centres on steel structures that focuses on stability, performance and modelling under fire and dynamic loading.

Researchers in the university’s Faculty of Engineering work closely with the industry through partnerships, such as a multi million pound research and development programme that will see British Steel collaborate with engineers from the University to enhance its range of world class rail products and services.

Engineers from the university have recently made a new breakthrough in steel manufacturing by developing a completely new way of making lightweight, high strength steel that can be easily adapted for mass manufacturing.

Professor Ian Burgess from the Department of Civil and Structural Engineering, who is chairman of the local committee for the conference, said: “Sheffield has made massive contributions to the steel industry over more than two centuries. From the Huntsman’s crucible steel process and the Bessemer’s process which revolutionised the throughput of steel production, to Harry Brearley’s development of stainless steels. The city continues its association with steel today in the 21st century, mainly in special and stainless steels, so in a sense we are seeing steel come home through the Eurosteel 2021 conference.

“We are delighted to be hosting the conference and look forward to seeing over 300 papers of the very latest in steel research and innovation being presented over three days.”