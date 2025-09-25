The latest book in the Steel girl series has been published today, as the popular series follows the lovable characters

Michelle Rawlins’ sixth Steel Girls novel, Joy for the Steel Girls, continues the story of Sheffield’s female steelworkers who kept the home fires burning while men fought across Europe during World War Two.

The book is inspired by the real-life Women of Steel, and was published today (September 25) by HQ Stories, available to order on Amazon.

The latest instalment follows the lives of Nancy, Patty, Betty, Daisy, and Hattie as they navigate the challenges of wartime Britain, highlighting both the hardships and the resilience of women on the home front.

Rawlins, a journalism teacher at the University of Sheffield, says her novel explores some of the darker realities of war, including domestic abuse.

“Domestic abuse is one of the prevalent themes in this book,” she explained.

“Many of the women I interviewed, and their families, shared experiences of physical and emotional abuse from partners who returned from war psychologically damaged.”

Rawlins, from Millhouse Green, Sheffield, first addressed wartime domestic abuse in her 2020 non-fiction book Women of Steel.

She emphasises the importance of understanding the psychological impact of war:

“Many men returned with undiagnosed post-traumatic stress or combat stress. Some were subjected to electric shock therapy or even faced the prospect of lobotomies.

“Families were often left to cope with these harrowing consequences.”

Her research informed the narrative of Joy for the Steel Girls.

“Many men didn’t speak about what they witnessed during the war. Alcohol or verbal and physical outbursts became outlets for their trauma,” Rawlins said.

“The women and families I spoke to were incredibly honest. They felt it was important to cover these realities so the broader consequences of war are understood.”

Rawlins is keen to add, though, that despite covering such a difficult subject, there is also hope and much to smile about in Joy for the Steel Girls.

She said: “As with the whole series, this is a book about the courage and strength of women, who pull together in the hardest of times.”

Previous instalments in the series have received rave reviews. On goodreads, Carolyn Sharp wrote: “I could not read this book fast enough! The Steel Girl series has honestly been stellar since the start and I eagerly await every new instalment.”

Joy for the Steel Girls was published on September 25 and will be celebrated with a book signing by Rawlins on Saturday, September 27, at Waterstones, Orchard Square, Sheffield.