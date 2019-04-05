Steel City Sofa: Do you know a pair of construction superstars that could help The Rapping Deccys?

Two Sheffield painters and decorators are standing up for Sheffield after their video went viral on Facebook.

A video of cousins Gav and Tom Douglas, otherwise known as Jazzy Gav and Sugar Dougie went viral on On The Tools, a Facebook community for construction workers.

Steel City Sofa with The Rapping Deccys.

Now the pair are in battle with MC Builder from the south, who is giving them a run for their money.

The Rapping Deccys spoke on The Star’s Steel City Sofa series at The Grapes pub.

Gav said: “We wrote a little tongue and cheek rap on our lunch break about our job.

“We filmed it and sent it to On The Tools who really liked it.”

Tom said: “On the Tools posted our video and asked if anyone would like to battle us… we were just having a bit of fun.”

The video has now had millions of views.

Gav added: “MC Builder put a video out but little did he know the Rapping Deccys are not to be tested.

“We’ve got Glastonbury to think about this year and T in the Park obviously but we’re still making time to get back at MC Builder.”

Can you help the pair stand up for the north?

Watch them perform their latest single above.

Get in touch with the Rapping Deccys through their Facebook page here.

You can also find them on Instagram, @therappingdeccys.