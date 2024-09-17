Start up loans programme reveals its 2024 Ambassador for Yorkshire and the Humber

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Natalie Press, founder of Woof The Yorkshire Dog Shop (Woof), which sells a wide range of organic, grain-free and sustainable pet products, is among 14 businesses announced today as Start Up Loans’ 2024 Ambassadors.

The business was founded in 2021 after Natalie’s son received an autism diagnosis and she set up Woof with his needs in mind. Her son loved dogs but found typical dog shops overstimulating due to their bright lights. This impacted how she designed the shop, including a spacious lay out and interactive products. As a family-run business, the shop was also set up to provide her son with a career.

To set up the business, Natalie secured a £25k Start Up Loan, supported by the programme’s Business Support Partner, Virgin StartUp. She used the finance to fit out the premises with bespoke furniture and to purchase initial stock.

Woof is unique to other dog stores as it has interactive features such as a doggy pick-and-mix and supports other small business in the region by selling locally sourced products. The business also has a strong community focus and Natalie works with other local business owners to run family fun days to increase footfall to Roundhay.

Natalie Press, Yorkshire and the Humber Start Up Loans Ambassador 2024

The annual Start Up Loans Ambassadors programme, now in its ninth year, celebrates inspiring UK business owners who have launched an enterprise using finance from the government-backed scheme. The Ambassadors have been selected as they demonstrate the resilience, creativity, and determination required to make a smaller business successful, and to provide inspiration for entrepreneurs across the UK.

Natalie Press, said:“The Start Up Loan’s programme was the boost I needed to turn my love of dogs into a business that is centred around my son’s needs and caters to the local community. Because of this, I am excited to become a Start Up Loans Ambassador this year so I can inspire other entrepreneurs to take the leap and start their own business.

“Within three years we have become a well-loved business in the community that is helping bring people together through our family fun days and customer-focused approach. We are already looking to open a second store further down the line and the Start Up Loan was a catalyst for this.”

This year, in addition to 12 Ambassadors drawn from each of the UK’s Nations and regions, two more Ambassadors have been selected. These business owners represent two important groups supported by the programme, who may face challenges in accessing finance from elsewhere: one from the ex-Armed Forces community and the other from the Gen Z age group.

The 2024 Ambassadors will be introduced at a dedicated event in central London that marks the start of a year-long programme which will see the new Ambassadors take part in a series of local and national activities, helping inspire and encourage aspiring start-up founders to take the leap into business ownership.

Cat Smith, Senior Network Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber at the British Business Bank, said: “I am delighted to welcome Natalie Press, founder of Woof The Yorkshire Dog Shop as the new Ambassador for Yorkshire and The Humber. Natalie embodies the determination and drive that is required of a business owner in the current climate. I know that she will inspire others to follow their dream of becoming a business owner and I am very much looking forward to working with Natalie and helping to share her story.”

Chloe Fenn, Start Up Lead, Virgin StartUp added:“We love the ethos behind family run business “Woof”. The founder, Natalie, has done an amazing job of bringing the brand to life through social, since using a Start Up Loan to open her first premises in Yorkshire. It has been great to see “Woof” expand to stock a range of products and foodie treats, even hosting exclusive events such as pop-up studio days to capture perfect pictures of your furry friend. It’s a must visit for animal lovers in the Yorkshire Area!”

Small Business Minister Gareth Thomas said:“Access to finance is crucial for SMEs to succeed, and the startup loan scheme is a lightning rod to that success. We know that when small businesses are given the tools to thrive, it leads to growth, more jobs and helps to boost the whole economy.”

Since its inception, the Start Up Loans programme has delivered more than 115,000 loans to business owners across the UK, amounting to more than £1.1bn of financing. Of those loans, 40% of loan recipients have been women and 20% from Black, Asian, and Other Minority Ethnic backgrounds (not including White Minorities).

Through a network of business support partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides:

· access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants to develop a business plan

· fixed-interest first and second loans of up to £25,000 to help recipients to start or grow their business

· mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.

As an official Business Support Partner for the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loan programme, Virgin StartUp operates within a network of business support partners, delivering Start Up Loans in the range of £500 to £25,000 across the UK.