A photographer from Sheffield who adds a whole new meaning to ‘keeping cool in the pool’ is preparing for another busy season of aquatic photoshoots.

Lucy Ray, who owns Starfish photography, uses everything from deckchairs to tennis racquets and mermaid tails to capture stunning photographs of children and families.

Originally a press photographer, Lucy got into capturing unique images when she was 14 and took up scuba diving while studying at Sheffield University.

She runs classes where she takes up to four children at a time, and teaches them how to open their eyes underwater, creating pictures that make great portraits, keyrings and fridge magnets. Some photoshoots can take upward of 20 takes and require a lot of practice in the pool.

“The breath holding for me is not so difficult anymore because I’ve done it for so long. I think a lot of the time the children I photograph think I’m a mermaid,” Lucy said.

Swim instructors are always present to ensure children are safe, but with Lucy’s award winning photography skills and the help of specialist underwater equipment, the magic of her shots is that they appear to be floating in their own underwater bubble.

“Sometimes you get it in the first shot where the baby is smiling perfectly. The next thing you know they’ve blown air and there’s bubbles all over their face. You never know what’s going to happen and that’s half the fun of it,” she said.

July is Lucy’s busiest time of the year, but she also offers Christmas and Easter photoshoots that see everything from Santa costumes, spring chickens and presents taking the plunge. Dogs with confident sea paws are also often on the end of Lucy’s lens.

She said: “I really like being underwater because it’s so peaceful. You can hear all this noise on the surface and you go under and it’s just peace. I have a seven year old so it’s really the only peace I get!”