Starbucks: New plans emerge for former north Derbyshire village pub as coffee chain comments

The American company had wanted to transform the old Plug and Feathers pub, on The Hill, Glapwell, into a coffee shop complete with a drive-thru window.

However, new plans have now emerged for the Plug and Feathers to be turned into a convenience store instead.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no updates to share about plans at Glapwell.”

A design and access statement on the new plans for the shop said the proposal would allow the building to ‘continue to serve the community’.

"There are no major changes proposed to the building,” documents on Bolsover District Council’s website say.

"The only minor alterations consist of the removal of the internal foyer walls and the creation of a new external ramp/stair access to ensure a level access threshold is achieved into the building.

“Externally, the only change to the site will be to parking to the front of the building which has been altered slightly as part of the existing parking is currently situated on highways owned land.”

The Starbucks plan had sparked traffic concerns from villagers.

Ault Hucknall Parish Council said it was ‘extremely concerned’ about the traffic flow on ‘a very fast road with the site sitting on a slight bend in the highway’.

Resident Amy Robinson said the latest shop plan would also cause congestion.

"As a mother of two children who take the bus it is a safety hazard,” she said.

"I am also a regular walker of my dog down the trial by the side of the pub which means it would be more of a struggle for me to walk my dogs.”

Bramley Vale resident Jorden Ashgate also described the plans as a potential ‘hazard’ given the already ‘horrible traffic’ in that area.

However, Samantha Lewis, who lives nearby, said: “A convenience store keeping the character it has now would be a great idea.”