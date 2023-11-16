A food based variety show in aid of Children in Need raised over £600 with local stars and dignitaries in attendance.

On Friday, November 10 a local social media channel named Cooking with Carl hosted a live food based variety stage show at the YMCA in Barnsley.

Cooking with Carl is operated by Carl Barma, who is autistic. He lives in Barnsley and started Cooking with Carl just before the pandemic and throughout the lockdowns used it to educate and entertain people while maintaining his own mental well-being.

Every year since he started Cooking with Carl he has done some form of event to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Danny Malin left. Carl Barma right during the show

Last Friday he did his popular Facebook show live in front of a paying audience. The mayor and mayoress of Barnsley attended as well as Barnsley FC player Kacper Lopata.

Involved with the show was YouTube sensation Danny Malin from Rate my Takeaway who got involved with recipes, food based magic and various segments.

There was poetry written by famed local poet Ian McMillan performed by local actor Martin Harwood.

Also there was mind reading by Karl Hemmingway who has featured on BBC TV and Radio, Channel 4 and has opened the O2 for Peter Kay

Danny Malin judging cook-off

There was a big prize raffle, free samples, refreshments and lots of other fun and games which in total raised £603.74p all in aid of Children in Need.

Carl said: "I always worry I won't raise much but every year people come forward and show me huge support in my fundraising. Yet again I was blown away by people's generosity and support from everyone who made the show happen.

"I was actually a bit emotional when I realised how much was raised. It's nothing overly staggering but it's more than I expected especially with times being tough."