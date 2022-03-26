Mother's Day Love from one and all.

Star readers' share their pictures and messages for Mother's Day 2022

On Sunday March 27, we are all celebrating the wonderful mothers out there with messages and pictures from our readers to their mums. So from all of the team at The Star to you, Happy Mother’s Day! Have a great day!

By Christopher Hallam
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 6:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 6:22 pm

We asked our readers to share photos with their mum and messages for Mother’s Day 2022.

1. Christine and her daughter Joanne

Joanne Ethelstone sent in this photo. "Me and my mum Christine on holiday."

Photo: Joanne Ethelstone

2. Kirsty and her mum, Jo-Anne.

Kirsty Jo-Anne Marshall sent in this picture with her mum, Jo-Anne Helliwell that was taken in Oct 2021 ❤❤❤

Photo: Kirsty Jo-Anne Marshall

3. Yvonne and Dean

Dean Harper shared this one with his mum, Yvonne Harper taken on parents wedding day circa 1985.

Photo: Dean Harper

4. Me and my mum Pat

Me and my mum Pat Chatterton in Hurghada on holiday

Photo: Alyson Mortimer

