We asked our readers to share photos with their mum and messages for Mother’s Day 2022.
1. Christine and her daughter Joanne
Joanne Ethelstone sent in this photo. "Me and my mum Christine on holiday."
Photo: Joanne Ethelstone
2. Kirsty and her mum, Jo-Anne.
Kirsty Jo-Anne Marshall sent in this picture with her mum, Jo-Anne Helliwell that was taken in Oct 2021 ❤❤❤
Photo: Kirsty Jo-Anne Marshall
3. Yvonne and Dean
Dean Harper shared this one with his mum, Yvonne Harper taken on parents wedding day circa 1985.
Photo: Dean Harper
4. Me and my mum Pat
Me and my mum Pat Chatterton in Hurghada on holiday
Photo: Alyson Mortimer