Star readers react to shock news that average Sheffield household is facing utility bills of £500 in January 2023

The concerning prediction was made by utilities consultancy BFY Group, and came as Russia took steps to further slash its gas supplies to Europe while the war with Ukraine rages on.

This feeds into warnings made by economists concerning the depth and length of the cost of living crisis.

Star readers were asked how they feel about the possibility of the cost of utilities tripling, resulting in the average household facing a £500 bill in January next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo of a general view of a gas hob burning. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A number of people said they thought utility companies were to blame.

Len Holloway said: “It’s nothing to do with Russia, this is utility companies greed.”

Adam Vamplew said: “It's all a con. British Gas etc are recording record profits in the billions.”

Hannah Rose added: “It's not just Russia is it. Gas companies are making 5x the profit while we all suffer. Absolute joke.”

Plenty of people said they were concerned about how they would cope with a rise in bills.

Pat Smith Maureen Dolphin said: “Disgusting my pension has gone up £1 per month but my energy bills have gone up £40 per month. How does this Government expect OAP to survive on £180 per week???”

Mark Barnes said: “Back to basics for me then next year. Candles, torches, and my camping gaz stove. Extra blankets and layers of clothing. The kids will be delighted.”

Some readers said they thought the system should be changed, with some suggesting utility companies should be brought into public ownership and other people saying they thought a cap on prices is needed.

Anthony Ward said: “Utilities should be brought back into public ownership, not run by foreign companies.”

Rachael Johnson continued: “CAP ON PRICES. The energy companies are making billions in profit. They can afford to take a cut so people don't suffer.”