'Sheffield is safe': Star readers rally around city as majority confirm they feel safe

Many Star readers on Facebook said they feel very safe in Sheffield and the local communities they live in - including Hackenthorpe, Crookes, Parson Cross and Nether Edge.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:45 BST

People in Sheffield feel "more than safe" in their local communities in a testament for the city's friendly neighbourhoods.

Last week, The Star asked Facebook users if they feel safe in the part of Sheffield they live in - and an overwhelming majority said they absolutely do. There were dozens of locations rattled off as some of the safest, with even more putting the feeling of safety they feel down to their friendly neighbours.

Whilst the vast majority said they definitely do feel safe, there were some who admitted they do not.

The Star chose some of the most passionate comments about where readers feel safe and put them in this list.

Mark Hetherington said: "Live in the Walkley & Crookes area and wouldn’t live anywhere else in Sheffield. Had some scary stuff happen over the years but generally feel safe & love all the cats."

1. Crookes & Walkley

Mark Hetherington said: "Live in the Walkley & Crookes area and wouldn’t live anywhere else in Sheffield. Had some scary stuff happen over the years but generally feel safe & love all the cats." Photo: file

Frances Perkins and Claire Mathers both said they feel safe living in Hackenthorpe.

2. Hackenthorpe

Frances Perkins and Claire Mathers both said they feel safe living in Hackenthorpe.

Martyn Lee said: "Always have. Grew up in Sheffield in the 50's till the 2000's always felt more than safe. Then lived in Scotland for 16 or so years. Now been back in Sheffield for 15 months and still feel safe. IT'S THE WORLDS GREATEST AND MOST SAFE CITY IN MY OPINION." (Photo courtesy of Scott Merrylees)

3. "Always have"

Martyn Lee said: "Always have. Grew up in Sheffield in the 50's till the 2000's always felt more than safe. Then lived in Scotland for 16 or so years. Now been back in Sheffield for 15 months and still feel safe. IT'S THE WORLDS GREATEST AND MOST SAFE CITY IN MY OPINION." (Photo courtesy of Scott Merrylees) Photo: Scott Merrylees

Patricia Hopkinson said she feels safe on the Manor estate, where she has been since 1965.

4. Manor

Patricia Hopkinson said she feels safe on the Manor estate, where she has been since 1965. Photo: Google

