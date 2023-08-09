'Sheffield is safe': Star readers rally around city as majority confirm they feel safe
Many Star readers on Facebook said they feel very safe in Sheffield and the local communities they live in - including Hackenthorpe, Crookes, Parson Cross and Nether Edge.
People in Sheffield feel "more than safe" in their local communities in a testament for the city's friendly neighbourhoods.
Last week, The Star asked Facebook users if they feel safe in the part of Sheffield they live in - and an overwhelming majority said they absolutely do. There were dozens of locations rattled off as some of the safest, with even more putting the feeling of safety they feel down to their friendly neighbours.
Whilst the vast majority said they definitely do feel safe, there were some who admitted they do not.
The Star chose some of the most passionate comments about where readers feel safe and put them in this list.