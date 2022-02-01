Questions will be sent to planning and regeneration experts Deloitte, as well as city council representatives, and as many as possible will be answered during a video webinar next week which will then be published on our website.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, executive member for City Futures: Development, Culture and Regeneration, said the Our City Centre public consultation, which outlines the authority’s ambitions for the city centre over the next 20 years, had already received over 700 responses.

Readers of The Star have been invited to put their questions about the future of Sheffield city centre to council leaders

The consultation remains open until February 13. Information is available at www.ourcitycentre-shf, and at a pop-up exhibit in The Moor Market until January 30 or Winter Garden from January 31-February 13.

Coun Iqbal added: “In addition to explaining the key elements and themes of the Strategic Vision for the future of our city centre, the consultation also provides updates on key city centre sites, including the former John Lewis store, Castlegate, Fargate and High Street.

“It is important to us that everyone in the city has a voice. As a result, we have partnered with The Star to give you, its readers, the opportunity to ask any questions you may have on the plans we are consulting on.”