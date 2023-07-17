It shows you don't have to go far to make lasting memories

Sheffield schools have been to a mind boggling number of places but it seems one place tops them all - Thornbridge Hall.

We asked readers what was the best school trip you ever went on? Hundreds responded with memories and anecdotes from across the British Isles and much of Europe.

All Saints School, Sutherland Road trip to Cleethorpes 1974.Submitted by Mr B Wildgoose,

The sheer variety is best summed up with these three, consecutive posts on The Star’s Facebook page:

Kate Riley: “Blackburn Meadows! Yes, a trip to the sewage works was the highlight of J4! (Y6)”

Jackie Grooby: “The Basset’s Liquorice Allsorts factory in Sheffield in about 1961!”

Jill Brocklehurst: “Harlem Globe Trotters, Wembley Arena.”

A lot of people went to Germany or France on exchanges, or skiing in the alps, cruises, trips to Bridlington, Castleton, Barry in Wales and Ben Nevis in Scotland.

But it seems you don’t have to go far to have a lasting impact. The place that came up most was Thornbridge Hall. This stately home in Derbyshire, near Bakewell, was owned by Sheffield City Council from 1945 to 1997, and from 1975 it was used for residential trips for kids from Sheffield.

For many it was an eye-opening trip from inner city Sheffield to another world, as described by former Star columnist Errol Edwards who grew up in the Ellesmere area of the city in the 60s and 70s. He said visiting Thornbridge was a rite of passage for many in Sheffield adding: “The memory of these trips has stayed with me for a lifetime.”

On Facebook Alicia Danielle said: “Paris was good but nothing tops Thornbridge.”

And dozens echoed her view.

Jill Perlström-Wright said: “Thornbridge Hall in Junior school. Lovely house and we did tree rubbing! Never forgotten it.”

Michelle Sharif said: “Camping at Thornbridge.”

Coleridge Road Secondary Modern School on a trip in 1952, but where were they? Rita Baker was one of the girls.Submitted Jackie Capper, Sheffield Newspapers

Other trips included these memories:

Mark Akers: “Scotland 78... Went up Ben Nevis, canoeing in Loch Leven... Great memories.”

Katie Taylor: “Clacton Butlins 1982.”

Tracey Sutton: “OMG! Port Grimaud and the Ardeche Valley doing water sports in 6th form! 45 years ago but never to be forgotten!”