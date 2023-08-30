It was an unfortunate turn of events for one climber after a fall in the Peak District.

A climber was transported to Sheffield Northern General Hospital after falling from a popular climbing spot in the Peak District.

Two climbers were out at Stanage Popular, a well-known crag near to Stanage Edge, when one of them took a fall of around three metres, and sustained what Edale Mountain Rescue Team described as a ‘nasty ankle injury’.

The mountain rescue team said their assistance was requested by Derbyshire Constabulary at 6.22pm on Tuesday, August 29. An initial survey of the patient by the team found that they were in 'good spirits', and suffered no injuries other than ‘an obvious ankle that was not pointing the usual way’.

They added in a statement added: “After strong analgesia and relocating the ankle to a more usual angle, the ankle was splinted and the casualty stretchered down to Hooks Carr to the ambulance and onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for further treatment.”

Later that day, the team received another call at 8.05pm from the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation duty controller.

There had been a report from a resident from the village of Edale of flashing lights on the Great Ridge of Mam Tor, near Castleton.

A dog and handler from Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England assisted Edale Mountain Rescue Team after reports of a flashing light on Mam Tor.

Team members made their way from the base to investigate the report, along with a search dog and handler from Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England.