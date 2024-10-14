Stanage: Climber suffers ‘significant’ leg injury after fall from height in Sheffield

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mountain rescuers came to the aid of a fallen climber in Sheffield over the weekend.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called at 4.40pm on Sunday, October 13 to reports of a boulderer who had fallen from a height and sustained a significant leg injury.

Members of the team were quickly at the scene in Stanage along with doctors from the air ambulance service.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Edale Mountain Rescue Team helped an injured climber who had sustained a 'significant' leg injury in Stanage.Edale Mountain Rescue Team helped an injured climber who had sustained a 'significant' leg injury in Stanage.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team helped an injured climber who had sustained a 'significant' leg injury in Stanage. | Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Further team members attending helicopter training at a nearby glider club also attended to provide further assistance. 

A spokesperson said: “After the climber was given pain relief and their leg splinted with a vacuum split, they were then placed on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.”

Related topics:DoctorsHospitalClimber

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice