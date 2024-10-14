Stanage: Climber suffers ‘significant’ leg injury after fall from height in Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called at 4.40pm on Sunday, October 13 to reports of a boulderer who had fallen from a height and sustained a significant leg injury.
Members of the team were quickly at the scene in Stanage along with doctors from the air ambulance service.
Further team members attending helicopter training at a nearby glider club also attended to provide further assistance.
A spokesperson said: “After the climber was given pain relief and their leg splinted with a vacuum split, they were then placed on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.