Mountain rescuers came to the aid of a fallen climber in Sheffield over the weekend.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called at 4.40pm on Sunday, October 13 to reports of a boulderer who had fallen from a height and sustained a significant leg injury.

Members of the team were quickly at the scene in Stanage along with doctors from the air ambulance service.

Further team members attending helicopter training at a nearby glider club also attended to provide further assistance.

A spokesperson said: “After the climber was given pain relief and their leg splinted with a vacuum split, they were then placed on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.”