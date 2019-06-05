Stan Bulmer crowned National Pet Portrait Photographer

This beautiful photo of Savannah won Stan Bulmer the title of National Pet Portrait Awards Photographer of the Year

His beautiful photo of big, brown-eyed Springer Spaniel Savannah has won him the prestigious honour of National Pet Portrait Awards Photographer of the Year.

Dog owner Alison Johnson also walkies off with £1,000 cash prize and an art block of the winning picture, with the title of Pet Portrait of the Year.

Stan Bulmer, dog owner Alison Johnson, Savannah and Shelley Bulmer

And the competition has raised more than £35,000 nationally for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and the Dogs Trust.

Pet owners make a minimum £10 charity donation to enter the competition which was founded by professional photographers in the UK.

Award winning phoographer Stan, who with wife Shelley, son Bradley and his partner Ruth, run the Stan Plus Stan Two photography studio in Shambles Street, Barnsley, said: "We're thrilled to win.

"It's been such a privilege to have taken part in the awards and we want to thank all of our lovely customers who visited us with their pooches.

"Together with the other studios over the country it has also raised over £35,000 for two great charities."

Shelley added: "We were over the moon when it was announced we had won and we had the amazing privilege to be able to present Alison and her gorgeous dog Savannah a cheque for £1,000.

"Each pet has it’s own unique personality and we love to catch those magical moments, the ones that melt your heart. With 30 years of photographing dogs we like to think we’ve turned it into an art.

"There is no minimum or maximum number of pictures to purchase and no pressure either.

"We would love to win this award two years in a row. If pet owners would like some more information just get in touch."

Man's Best Friend is the theme of the 2019 awards - entries are open to November 30, 2019 and winners will be announced in February 2020.

Entry is again a £10 charity donation per animal, which entitles the owner to a free pet portrait and viewing session, with their chosen photographer, to select the image to be entered into the awards.

There are local prizes to be won at each photographer's studio and first place is entered into the national finals.

* To book pet and other photo studio sessions, to find out about special offers and more at Stan Plus Stan Two, visit www.stanplusstantwo.com or call 01226 281915.

For more about the National Pet Portrait Awards visit www.petportraitawards.com.

STAN PLUS STAN TWO LINKS:

Call: 01226 281915