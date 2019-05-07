Bus operator Stagecoach has come under fire – after warning of delays around tonight’s Sheffield United promotion parade – with a picture of Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

The Blades will be celebrating their elevation to the Premier League with an open-top bus parade from Bramall Lane to the city centre this evening – but it seems someone at Stagecoach might have allegiance to another team in red after sharing a photo of Liverpool’s famous ground on Twitter instead of the Lane.

READ MORE: Here is the full route for Sheffield United’s bus parade

A post from Stagecoach Yorkshire read: #SHEFFBUS A number of services in Sheffield that run through the City will be delayed from 2pm onwards due to the Sheffield United promotion party parade.”

READ MORE: Every road closed for Sheffield United’s bus parade

However, the tweet was illustrated with a picture of scarf-bearing Liverpool fans at Anfield, leading one Blade to question the choice of pic.

The picture of Anfield used by Stagecoach. (Photo: Stagecoach Yorkshire).

User ‘Rob Blade’ wrote: “Why have a picture of Anfield?”

READ MORE: Sheffield United fans will love city centre banners ahead of bus parade

Of course, Liverpool themselves are still in the frame for the Premier League – so it remains to be seen if the Merseyside city’s bus operator will be illustrating the Reds’ open top bus parade with a photo of Beautiful Downtown Bramall Lane…