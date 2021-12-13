Which Stagecoach buses are running this week?

Stagecoach’s bus drivers have announced another round of strike action this week from Sunday, December 12, until Saturday, December 18.

Supertram services will not be affeced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Unite picket the Stagecoach depot at Ecclesfield as the drivers strike over pay.

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

Stagecoach buses across South Yorkshire will not be running this week as union members strike over pay.

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield

Will Stagecoach buses run over Christmas?

The planned strike action is currently set to end on December 18.

Members says strike action will continue into the new year as well if the issue is not resolved.

However, the affected bus drivers have pledged to work over Christmas to make sure their action does not spoil festivities for families in the city.

Why are Stagecoach’s drivers on strike?

The ongoing dispute with Stagecoach and the Unite trade union affects over 560 members who say they have been cumulatively paid below inflation for over a decade.

This week’s strike action comes after members of Unite voted to reject a new pay deal put forward by Stagecoach on Friday afternoon.

Members walked out in the week leading up to December 3 after reportedly being offered a two per cent pay rise in November, which Unite labeled a “poverty pay rise”.

The new deal offered a total offer of a nine per cent rise within six months, made up of an increase to the hourly pay rate of six per cent, with a further three per cent in the next six months.

Unite said the offer “fell well below their expectations”.

Stagecoach Yorkshire’s managing director Phil Medicott said the firm was “100 per cent committed to reaching an agreement”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said last week: “Low pay is the fundamental reason why workers are voting with their feet and leaving the bus sector. Stagecoach can afford to offer workers a fair pay rise but it has chosen not to do so.”

For the latest information on the strike action, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/.