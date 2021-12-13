Stagecoach strike Sheffield: Are buses running this week? Second week of strike action begins
Here’s how the second round of strike action by Stagecoach’s bus drivers will affect services in Sheffield this week.
Which Stagecoach buses are running this week?
Stagecoach’s bus drivers have announced another round of strike action this week from Sunday, December 12, until Saturday, December 18.
Supertram services will not be affeced.
X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock
43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield
50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield
53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield
65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton
80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield
Will Stagecoach buses run over Christmas?
The planned strike action is currently set to end on December 18.
Members says strike action will continue into the new year as well if the issue is not resolved.
However, the affected bus drivers have pledged to work over Christmas to make sure their action does not spoil festivities for families in the city.
Why are Stagecoach’s drivers on strike?
The ongoing dispute with Stagecoach and the Unite trade union affects over 560 members who say they have been cumulatively paid below inflation for over a decade.
This week’s strike action comes after members of Unite voted to reject a new pay deal put forward by Stagecoach on Friday afternoon.
Members walked out in the week leading up to December 3 after reportedly being offered a two per cent pay rise in November, which Unite labeled a “poverty pay rise”.
The new deal offered a total offer of a nine per cent rise within six months, made up of an increase to the hourly pay rate of six per cent, with a further three per cent in the next six months.
Unite said the offer “fell well below their expectations”.
Stagecoach Yorkshire’s managing director Phil Medicott said the firm was “100 per cent committed to reaching an agreement”.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said last week: “Low pay is the fundamental reason why workers are voting with their feet and leaving the bus sector. Stagecoach can afford to offer workers a fair pay rise but it has chosen not to do so.”