Stagecoach Supertram

The operator drew criticism last week when it called off all evening trams during the Hillsborough Park-based festival with just 24 hours before the event began.

It had planned to provide 15 extra trams post-event, but cancelled them and all others citing that it did not have the means to run them due to self-isolating staff.

In a letter published in The Star on July 28, Hillsborough ward councillor Christine Gilligan Kubo, Green Party, called the move was “irresponsible” and criticised it as a “private commercial decision”.

Tramlines 2021: Cllr Christine Gilligan Kubo, Carlton Road

She wrote: “Tramlines did not want to manage the extra safety issues at tram stops with not enough trams to get everyone home.

"A short-notice decision to leave thousands without their planned transport home and local residents with no tram service is irresponsible.

“It will have forced many more people into cars and created new unplanned safety issues as thousands had no choice but to walk home.

"Tramlines without trams – it must not be allowed to happen again.”

Now, in a letter signed by three directors, Stagecoach has written to The Star to reply to councillor Kubo and defend the cancellation as “the safest decision for the wider community”.

It states that by the weekend of Tramlines, a third of its drivers were unavailable.

The letter reads: “The uncertainty over how many more staff could become unavailable as the week progressed meant that we could find ourselves in a position where we would struggle to run any number of services, not just the agreed Tramlines specials.

"[...] following a thorough onsite risk assessment with the local authority and police, significant concerns were raised around the safety of trying to move thousands of people without the guarantee of being able to provide the extra Tramlines special services.

"As no other suitable alternatives were available the joint decision to withdraw evening tram services was made with people’s safety at the forefront of our minds. It would not have been safe to try and move thousands of people on a significantly reduced tram service.

"We all support the Tramlines festival and welcome the investment this brings to the city. However, we have an obligation to run safe services and do everything we can to protect the essential services needed to ensure people can still to travel to work and carry out essential journeys.

“This was a difficult decision to make and we understand the impact it will have had on Tramlines visitors, however we stand by the decision that it was the safest decision to be made for our wider community.