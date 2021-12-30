In a new statement about the industrial action, planned by drivers as part of an ongoing pay dispute, Stagecoach said the strike will affect Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire services from January 1 and Sheffield services from January 2.

Most services will not run except for dedicated school buses so passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements.

Stagecoach offered an apology to the customers for the disruption that the strike action will cause.

But the firm said it is planning on running a limited service on a small number of routes across Sheffield and timetables will be confirmed as soon as possible.

Industrial action over pay ‘below inflation’

According to Unite, its members have been paid below inflation for more than a decade.

Earlier in December, Unite voted to reject Stagecoach's new salary offer.

Members walked out in the week running up to December 3 after reportedly being promised a two per cent salary increase in November, which Unite referred to as a 'poverty pay rise.'

The new deal promised a nine per cent raise in six months, consisting of a six per cent increase in hourly salary, followed by a three per cent increase in the following six months.

The offer 'fell far short of their expectations,' according to Unite.

Which services are not affected by the industrial action?

Services in Sheffield which will still run a normal service:

All Supertram services

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield

Services in Rotherham which will still run a normal service:

19/19A Rotherham - Worksop

Services in Doncaster which will run a normal service:

21 Doncaster - Worksop

22 Doncaster - Worksop

25/25X Doncaster - Worksop

29 Doncaster - Retford

98 Doncaster - Gainsborough

99 Doncaster - RetfordServices in Barnsley which will run a normal service: