Staff prepare for tonnes of litter left by Tramlines revellers in Sheffield
As the city looks forward to Tramlines this weekend, the teams at Streets Ahead will be working around the clock to keep Sheffield clean and tidy for the city’s biggest ever party.
Thousands of music lovers are expected to descend on the city between Friday and Sunday to attend Tramlines Festival, which will feature performances from 70 bands across 5 stages in Hillsborough Park, plus comedy acts, a pop-up cinema, an expanded family area and a food and drink line-up unlike anything the city’s ever seen. As ever, Tramlines will be championing local talent and celebrating creativity in Sheffield, whilst showcasing major headline acts.
Over the course of the action-packed weekend, Highways contractor, Amey, will be busy keeping the venues and surrounding streets litter-free and ensuring suitable road closures are in place.
Melissa Wise, Project Director for Operational Services at Amey said:
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We’re ready and raring to go ahead of this year’s festival. It’s one of the biggest challenges we face over the year in terms of street cleaning, but we’re prepared for the extra waste that will be created over the weekend.
“We have more operatives than usual working in the city centre over the period of the festival to keep on top of the litter. They did an excellent job of cleaning up during and after the event last year, despite such a large number of visitors both to Hillsborough Park and in the city centre.
“I’m sure we can achieve a great result again but we do ask that people be considerate and make use of the extra bins that will be in place over the weekend’s events.”
Extras bins will be placed around the city centre and will be regularly emptied by the Streets Ahead team. Litter pickers will also be around the city centre to help keep the streets clean.