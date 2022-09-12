In a faultless report by the education watchdog, inspectors praised St Thomas Church Nursery, in Nairn Street, Crookes, for their well behaved children and ‘passionate’ staff.

It means the nursery has now stood with an unblemished ‘Outstanding’ rating for over a decade.

Staff and childfen from St Thomas Nursery in Crookes are celebrating an Outstanding rating from Ofsted. Picture Scott Merrylees

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re thrilled to have this rating and so, so humbled,” manager Helen Ward told The Star. “This is our third outstanding rating and we know it’s a huge achievement.”

Remarkably, the inspection on July 11 came on the day of the UK’s hottest ever day, when temperatures soared to 35.7C – which seemingly did nothing to throw staff off their game.

The report, which was published on August 22, reads: “The experienced manager leads her very well-qualified team of staff with passion and purpose.

“Children are extremely well behaved and attentive…when children are asked to tidy up, they understand that working as a team helps everyone. Children consequently check the play tunnels together for any missing toys and carry large objects, such as crates and planks, in pairs.

“Children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are very happy and eager to learn.”

Other strong points were the nursery’s carefully planned lessons to grow children’s vocabulary. When inspectors visited, the children were playing pretend aeroplane and used the words ‘cabin crew’, ‘transform’, ‘pilot’ and ‘destination’.

Inspectors felt reading was “at the heart” of the children’s learning, and very impressed by rhyming games brought out by the staff’s own musical skills.

The report also noted the nursery’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic to support children at home.

Parents told inspectors they felt there was “warmth and understanding” at the nursery and greatly appreciate how it strives to stay open during the school holidays.

“Children are fully prepared for the next stage in their learning, including starting school,” the report concludes, and awarded the pre-school ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

Ms Ward says the St Thomas’ hasn’t planned a celebration yet as it has been busy with the new term.

When asked what it is St Thomas’ does differently, the manager said: “Our team is really amazing and I’m very proud of them. I’m so thankful for them and they are an absolutely pleasure.

“There are two quotes I think of when I think of our mission statement.

“The first is ‘above all things, it’s love that bring all things together” – we love our children, we love our families, we love our staff and we love our city and our community.

“And second, we believe that every person is precious and has unique strength and gifts to offer.

“I think we’ve made a home from home and a really loving environment where every child has the best opportunity.”

The nursery is part of St Thomas Church and has 40 children on its roll.