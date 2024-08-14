St Luke’s Patient and Family Support service to host family open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The St Luke’s Hospice Patient and Family Support service will be opening its doors on August 31 for the public to take a full look at the range of social prescribing services it offers from its Ecclesall Road South site, connecting people to non-medical activities, groups and support that improve health and wellbeing.

For St Luke’s patients that means access to physio and occupational therapy, wellbeing and creative therapies, social work and chaplaincy or spiritual support, as well as relaxation and wellbeing techniques, tips on nutrition, routine and sleep – all offered at the hospice’s Little Common Lane site - as well as fun activities for all interests at the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site.

And the special open day at Ecclesall Road South, which runs from 11am to 3pm, will be a chance for members of the public to see for themselves how the service operates and meet key members of the Patient and Family Support team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be an opportunity to take part in free arts and craft sessions and enjoy a range of special family attractions.

The St Luke's Ecclesall Road South site is hosting a special open day

"Do you have a palliative condition or care for someone with a palliative condition?” asked St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“This day is perfect for anybody who thinks St Luke’s could offer support to them as our social prescribing services provide a full range of activities specifically designed to help people living with terminal illness, either as a patient or as a carer.

“Come along and join us for an entertaining and informative day for all the family to enjoy.”

To book for the day email: [email protected] or call 0114 235 7650.