St Luke’s Patient and Family Support service to host family open day
and live on Freeview channel 276
For St Luke’s patients that means access to physio and occupational therapy, wellbeing and creative therapies, social work and chaplaincy or spiritual support, as well as relaxation and wellbeing techniques, tips on nutrition, routine and sleep – all offered at the hospice’s Little Common Lane site - as well as fun activities for all interests at the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site.
And the special open day at Ecclesall Road South, which runs from 11am to 3pm, will be a chance for members of the public to see for themselves how the service operates and meet key members of the Patient and Family Support team.
There will also be an opportunity to take part in free arts and craft sessions and enjoy a range of special family attractions.
"Do you have a palliative condition or care for someone with a palliative condition?” asked St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.
“This day is perfect for anybody who thinks St Luke’s could offer support to them as our social prescribing services provide a full range of activities specifically designed to help people living with terminal illness, either as a patient or as a carer.
“Come along and join us for an entertaining and informative day for all the family to enjoy.”
To book for the day email: [email protected] or call 0114 235 7650.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.