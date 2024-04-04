Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-mile fundraiser takes walkers through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with smallest of the peaks, Pen-y-ghent, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside, climbing a final total of 1585 metres!

The St Luke’s team will be taking up the challenge on Saturday June 8, with participants paying a £30 deposit and then raising a minimum of £200 per person – all of which will go to St Luke’s patient care.

“This is a real challenge for anybody who wants to tackle some of Britain’s most beautiful scenery,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Laura Martin.

“We offer unlimited help and support to hit your fundraising target, there’s a St Luke’s technical t-shirt to wear with pride on the day and you’ll be accompanied by expert mountain guides and a wonderful team of walkers.

“We’re aiming to have a fantastic day of fundraising and good company – and hopefully we’ll have the sun shining to help us on our way!”