St Luke's Hospice: Skydive event in aid of Sheffield charity returns for 2022

One of the charity’s most popular challenges makes its return to Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire on Saturday, April 23.

It’s an opportunity to enjoy the experience of a tandem skydive and raise funds for St Luke’s patient care at the same time.

“Imagine the adrenaline buzz of the cold wind hitting your face and the noise of the plane’s engine roaring as you take a leap into the air 15,000ft above the ground,” said St Luke’s fundraising account manager Matthew Sheridan.

The St Luke’s Hospice skydive is back for 2022

“This really is a once in a lifetime experience for anyone brave enough, and all you have to do to secure your place is pay a £50 deposit and then raise a further £370 minimum sponsorship.”

Everybody who signs up will get the support of St Luke’s fundraising team to help beat the fundraising target with tips and advice - as well as on the day support at Hibaldstow.

“Our skydives have always proved enormously popular, and places are limited, so if you are interested in signing up and enjoying this great experience, then we do advise contacting us as soon as possible to reserve your place,” said Matthew.

Funds raised will go towards the charity that has been supporting seriously ill people and their families in Sheffield since 1971.