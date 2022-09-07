The Cazoo St Leger Festival is one of the highlights of the flat racing season, culminating on the final day with the Group 1 Cazoo St Leger Day, an historic race which has been won by some legendary horses through the decades.

It is one of the most prestigious race weeks of the British horse racing calendar and an experience not to be missed.

Starting today, the festival kicks off with the Leger Legends charity race for ex-professional jockeys.

It culminates on Saturday with the The St Leger Stakes, which was established in 1776 and is the oldest of Britain's five Classics and the last of the five to be run each year.

Another popular day of the festival is Ladies Day, which will be held tomorrow.

Stunning outfits and an array of Ladies Day hats will be on display, on one day of the season when fashion is as important as the racing.

Thousands of racegoers will try to impress the judges of the popular Style Awards, which is open to all, with a £1,000 cash prize on offer for the winning outfit.

For those who'd like to enter this year's competition, make sure you head to the ‘flower wall’ between 11.15am and 2pm to have your picture taken.

There will also be a spotter in the crowd looking out for any particularly stunning outfits as well.

The shortlist will be shown on the big screen and those in the running will be invited to the stage at 2.45pm for the final judging to take place.

Our picture gallery shows some of those who enjoyed Ladies Day last year - can you spot yourself?

