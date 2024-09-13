St Leger Festival 2024: 10 photos of Ladies Day at Doncaster Racecourse

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Sep 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 11:02 BST
There was some spectacular outfits on show as this year’s Betfred St Leger Festival got under way with Ladies Day.

There were plenty of females in their finery among the large crowds at Town Moor, undeterred by the wet weather, with several short, sharp downpours sending racegoers scattering for shelter.

As well as the usual selection of fantastic frocks, there was plenty of style and glamour on show as the world’s oldest Classic meeting got going for four days of racing action.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery.

Photos: Andrew Kelly Photography

Andrea Rhoden (left) and Alex Rhoden are pictured on Ladies Day.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024

4. Ladies Day at the St Leger

Andrea Rhoden (left) and Alex Rhoden are pictured on Ladies Day.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

