The Betfred St Leger Festival will return on Thursday, September 12 for four days of flat racing action at Doncaster Racecourse.
Each year, the festival incorporates Ladies Day, which marks the fashion highlight of the whole event. The day attracts thousands of women celebrating a girl’s day out with stylish outfits and extravagant hats and fascinators.
What’s more, the ladies showcasing the best of glitz and glamour are in for the chance of claiming a £1,000 cash prize in the Style Awards.
Below, we have looked back at 12 moments at Doncaster Racecourse’s Ladies Day over the years.
