St Leger Festival: 12 photos of Ladies Day glitz and glamour at Doncaster Racecourse over the years

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 24th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST

Next month marks the return of the anticipated St Leger Festival - lets take a look back at Ladies Day over the years.

The Betfred St Leger Festival will return on Thursday, September 12 for four days of flat racing action at Doncaster Racecourse.

Each year, the festival incorporates Ladies Day, which marks the fashion highlight of the whole event. The day attracts thousands of women celebrating a girl’s day out with stylish outfits and extravagant hats and fascinators.

What’s more, the ladies showcasing the best of glitz and glamour are in for the chance of  claiming a £1,000 cash prize in the Style Awards.

Below, we have looked back at 12 moments at Doncaster Racecourse’s Ladies Day over the years.

For more information on this year’s event, please click here.

Ladies day at the St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse in 2023.

1. Ladies Day, St Leger Festival

Ladies day at the St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse in 2023. | National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pictured at the St Leger Festival Ladies' Day in 2005 are Mary Staniforth, of Mexborough, Laura Carnell, of Doncaster, Rachael Brady, Catherine Noble and Georgina Mackey, all of Bessacarr.

2. Ladies Day, St Leger Festival

Pictured at the St Leger Festival Ladies' Day in 2005 are Mary Staniforth, of Mexborough, Laura Carnell, of Doncaster, Rachael Brady, Catherine Noble and Georgina Mackey, all of Bessacarr. | National World

Lesley Tweedale and Alyssa Camplin, both of Doncaster, pictured in 2021.

3. Ladies Day, St Leger Festival

Lesley Tweedale and Alyssa Camplin, both of Doncaster, pictured in 2021. | National World Photo: Marie Caley

Picture dated 2022.

4. Ladies Day, St Leger Festival

Picture dated 2022. | National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

