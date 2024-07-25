St John Ambulance demonstrating lifesaving skills to the public at Lakeside Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cadets, Badgers and adults from Edlington Unit and Arksey Unit came together to put on a day of demonstrations to encourage people to learn how to treat a person who is choking, an unresponsive person and how to perform CPR

Over the day 250 people learned about resuscitation and had the opportunity to practise on the adult, child and baby manikins. As well as learning these skills, many people had the chance to talk to the volunteers and find out more about St John Ambulance and what the Charity does.

Julie Slyde, Edlington Unit manager said “This is the first event cadets and badgers have done and we were blown away with their confidence when talking to members of the public. I am so proud of our young people, and this is just one of the ways which shows how being a volunteer with St John helps them to become well rounded adults of the community.

Fundraising is also important for the Units and we raised £176 on the day which will go towards the cost of purchasing new equipment and training aids.

Cadets demonstrating CPR

We are looking forward to ‘Save a Life September’ and already starting to plan some events including an open day at Edlington Headquarters “

To find out more about St John Ambulance’s Youth offering, visit https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.