The Herries Road home - part of the chain operated by city charity Sheffcare - will open its doors to visitors on March 30 from 1pm to 4pm.

Among the attractions will be food, stalls and games as well as an Easter Bonnet parade, with a prize for the best hat.

“After a long winter, we’re really looking forward to welcoming guests to this very special Easter event,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson.