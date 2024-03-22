Springwood care home welcomes guests to Easter Fair
The Herries Road home - part of the chain operated by city charity Sheffcare - will open its doors to visitors on March 30 from 1pm to 4pm.
Among the attractions will be food, stalls and games as well as an Easter Bonnet parade, with a prize for the best hat.
“After a long winter, we’re really looking forward to welcoming guests to this very special Easter event,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson.
“We expect to see some great Easter bonnets in our parade but even if you don’t have the most impressive headgear just come along and join in the fun.”