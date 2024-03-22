Springwood care home welcomes guests to Easter Fair

Spring into a new season with residents at Sheffield’s Springwood Care Home as they host a special Easter Fair.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:18 GMT
The Herries Road home - part of the chain operated by city charity Sheffcare - will open its doors to visitors on March 30 from 1pm to 4pm.

Among the attractions will be food, stalls and games as well as an Easter Bonnet parade, with a prize for the best hat.

“After a long winter, we’re really looking forward to welcoming guests to this very special Easter event,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson.

“We expect to see some great Easter bonnets in our parade but even if you don’t have the most impressive headgear just come along and join in the fun.”

