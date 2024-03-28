Spreading the chocolate joy at St Luke’s Hospice for Easter
Plenty of chocolate…it’s eggsactly what you need to make Easter the tastiest celebration of the year!
The Sharp Consultancy in Sheffield asked clients to donate Easter eggs for distribution among some favourite city charities.
And with around 20 companies around South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire supporting the campaign, that meant a delivery of 150 eggs to St Luke’s Hospice.
“We are so pleased that our friends at The Sharp Consultancy thought of us at this time of the year,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.
“Our patients at the hospice and in the wider community really will enjoy this very special gift.”