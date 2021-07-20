Sports club in Sheffield to hold croquet sessions for first charity fundraiser

Sheffield Croquet Club is hosting the event as part of National Croquet Week 60:60, to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

The club is offering people to ‘have a go’ of playing croquet, while raising money for the heart charity, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

John Crossland, vice chairman at Sheffield Croquet Club, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people of Sheffield to try croquet during National Croquet Week!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Croquet Club is hosting the event as part of National Croquet Week 60:60, to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation's 60th anniversary.

“It’s set to be a really fantastic week and we hope to see lots of people coming together to help beat heartbreak forever.”

The club hopes to raise £500 for the charity.

Vicki Carswell, fundraising manager at British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Sheffield Croquet Club and The Croquet Association for their amazing support.

“The money raised helps fund ground-breaking discoveries and identify new treatments that could help save more people from the devastating effects of heart disease.”

The series of 60 minute ‘pay and play’ croquet sessions will take place at Hillsborough Park and all equipment and tuition is provided.

There will also be a leader board challenge, for the most hoops scored in 60 seconds, with prizes for the best scores.

The event - starting on July 24 and ending on August 1 - is part of a national fundraising initiative by the Croquet Association, the national governing body for croquet in England.

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite or Facebook @sheffieldcroquetclub