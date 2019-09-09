Sporting stars and celebrites get into the swing of things for Sheffield Children's Hospital
Stars from the world of sport got into the swing of things as they helped raise cash for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker held his annual event at Hallamshire Golf Club on Monday, despite the rain.
A total of 20 celebrities took part in the Dan Walker Cup, now in its sixth year, including Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, heptathlete gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan, England footballer Alan Shearer and Arsenal defender Lee Dixon.
Over the last five years, the event has raised more than £180,000 for the Children's Hospital Charity.
A total of £4.5 million needs to be raised for the project, which will expand the clinical space and create privacy, helping children receive the most best possible care.
The department is a designated major trauma centre, providing specialist care to children across the region.
For more information visit the Children’s Hospital Charity's website at www.tchc.og.uk