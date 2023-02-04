An LGBTQ-friendly Sheffield venue is holding a ‘leaving do’ tonight ahead of shutting its doors for good next week.

Spirit of Sheffield, in Cumberland Street, has announced it will close on February 8 for the last time under pressure from the cost of living crisis. The combined restaurant and entertainment venue is known for its event evenings and roast dinners on Sundays.

In a post to its Facebook page, the team said: “We would like to announce some sad news with you all. Due to the cost of living crisis we have been unable to continue business at Spirit and will close on February 8.

"We will be throwing a ‘Goodbye Party’ on February 4 where we would like to invite all of our loyal customers to join us… We are going to miss you all.”

