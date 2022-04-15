Mr Pearson was just 52 when he died earlier today.

He is survived by his wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah and sons Liam and Jake.

Nigel Pearson, who covered the Sheffield Tigers speedway team for The Star has passed away at the age of 52

Mr Pearson was a renowned sports broadcaster and writer, with speedway and darts among his passions.

British Speedway released a statement today following his passing, saying: “It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we announce the passing of much loved sport commentator, presenter and journalist, Nigel Pearson, aged 52, earlier today.

“All of our thoughts and love go to his wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah and sons Liam and Jake. A full tribute to Nigel will follow.

“RIP Nigel Pearson.”

The Star’s sports editor, Chris Holt, has also paid his respects.

“Nigel was our Sheffield Tigers speedway correspondent for many years and to be honest he did it throughout all of that time mainly just for the love of the sport,” he said.

“An incredibly busy man, commentating on football matches or darts for TalkSport, ‘Pancho’ still never failed to provide us with updates on Tigers because he simply adores Speedway.

“He, of course, recognised that Tigers wouldn’t make headlines like our football clubs did but regardless of that, every word of the copy sent to us had the passion and enthusiasm of an FA Cup Final report.

“British Speedway will mourn his passing as a man with unrelenting love for the sport and we at The Star will miss a great man and a great writer.”

In a tweet this evening, Eurosport said: “Everyone at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nigel Pearson.

“The speedway community has lost a giant in the sport. As a long-serving champion of speedway, Nigel’s voice has been synonymous with the sport for more than a decade.

“Nigel has been a valued member of our speedway commentary team and has worked across a variety of sports, including football and darts, for several other broadcasters in the UK throughout his career.