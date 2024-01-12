Sheffield is described as “one of the busiest cities” for speed dating in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A UK speed dating organisation told The Star that Sheffield is expected to be a popular destination for singles to date the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, January 9, Sheffield’s Pitcher and Piano, on Holly Street, hosted their first speed dating event of the year. However, due to such high demand, organisers ‘Slow Dating’ have arranged three more events before Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alicia Cleminson, 28, the events director, said: “Daters are very honest about what they want, via both social media and emails, they clearly said they wanted events in Sheffield.

Speed dating is proving popular in Sheffield (Photo: DEAN HINDMARCH)

“We originally didn’t have an event in Sheffield after the pandemic…but when we decided to start here, it has definitely been one of the best decisions we’ve made, it is one of our busiest cities.”

For 18 years ‘Slow Dating’ has been organising similar events in cities across the UK, offering ‘safe spaces’ for singles to chat with people that they wouldn’t normally date online.

Having started long before online dating apps like, the company believes that in-person dating is more effective than virtual apps and boasts an “80 per cent success rate” on their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alicia said: “We provide the opportunity for people to interact with others that often they would not swipe online for.”

Speed dating is proving popular in the Steel City (Photo: Adobe.com)

January can be a particularly lonely month as it is sandwiched between the high of Christmas, New year and Valentine’s, so singles can find the start of the year very difficult.

Dr Marianne Trent, Clinical Psychologist at ‘Good Thinking Psychological Services’, said: “The frenetic energy ahead of the Christmas break combined with the enticement of some time off, can carry us through until the New Year.”

“But then January hits and suddenly the continuation of the darker mornings and evenings, acceptance of the idea of you must go back to a job which may not fill you with joy, combined with the increased costs to live and it can make things feel a bit bleak.”

‘Slow Dating’ are trying to combat this trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alicia said: “Valentine’s build up is usually our busiest season, due to the pressure and new year’s resolutions or wanting to try something new – it all helps us to become popular.”

So, how does the event work?

- Singles arrive, get themselves a drink before registering and getting a special ‘speeding ticket’ where they can write notes and numbers of the partners that they’re interested in.

- Once everyone arrives, the ‘cupid host’ organises the women to sit alone on the numbered tables, while the men line up.

- Everyone is given four minutes to date and then the ‘dating bell’ is rung and singles must move on to the next table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- There is a break at halfway for the daters to grab a refreshment and mingle, taking pressure off the daters before it starts again.

- The next day they will receive an email where they can decide Yes/No to each woman they dated and contact details can be exchanged.

- If there are no matches ‘Slow Dating’ will offer participants the option to come back to another event for free.

The most recent event in Sheffield this week was sold out and described as a “great night with great numbers”.

A ‘Valentine’s Single Party’ is to be held at Pitcher and Piano on February 9.