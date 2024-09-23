Special weekend to celebrate grandparents at Gulliver’s Valley!
Two grandparents will receive free entry to the theme park in Rotherham on October 5 & 6 when they are accompanied by at least one full-paying person.
Grandparents’ Weekend is an annual tradition at Gulliver’s theme parks, providing grandma and grandpa with the chance to make some special memories with their grandchildren.
Gulliver’s Valley has a range of rides, attractions and shows to entertain all generations, from gentler experiences such as the Mini Farm, Lost World Play Area, and Chuckle Street, to its more adrenaline-fuelled rides, including the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Apache Falls ride, and Gulliver’s Gears, home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “What a wonderful weekend this promises to be, with different generations of families coming together to enjoy lots of action-packed adventure – and perhaps, in some cases, a little quieter-paced fun!
“Grandparents’ Weekend also provides a great opportunity to turn your visit into a weekend stay, with the park home to a wonderful range of accommodation options, Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, and Captain’s Dens.”
Gulliver’s Valley opens 10.30am-5pm on weekends and is also open during school holidays.
It is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.
For more information about Grandparents’ Weekend and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/grandparents-weekend
