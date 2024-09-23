Special weekend to celebrate grandparents at Gulliver’s Valley!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adventurous grandparents can explore the exciting rides and attractions at Gulliver’s Valley on a special weekend in October.

Two grandparents will receive free entry to the theme park in Rotherham on October 5 & 6 when they are accompanied by at least one full-paying person.

Grandparents’ Weekend is an annual tradition at Gulliver’s theme parks, providing grandma and grandpa with the chance to make some special memories with their grandchildren.

Gulliver’s Valley has a range of rides, attractions and shows to entertain all generations, from gentler experiences such as the Mini Farm, Lost World Play Area, and Chuckle Street, to its more adrenaline-fuelled rides, including the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Apache Falls ride, and Gulliver’s Gears, home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster.

Enjoying the rides at Gulliver's

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “What a wonderful weekend this promises to be, with different generations of families coming together to enjoy lots of action-packed adventure – and perhaps, in some cases, a little quieter-paced fun!

“Grandparents’ Weekend also provides a great opportunity to turn your visit into a weekend stay, with the park home to a wonderful range of accommodation options, Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, and Captain’s Dens.”

Gulliver’s Valley opens 10.30am-5pm on weekends and is also open during school holidays.

It is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information about Grandparents’ Weekend and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/grandparents-weekend